After cutting her last tour short due to pregnancy (including a canceled Vegas show), Janet Jackson is back on the road with the State of the World Tour.

Listen all week (May 29-June 2) for your chance to win tickets to her Oct. 14 show at Mandalay Bay Events Ce nter at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino.

