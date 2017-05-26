Martin Garrix Drops “There For You” Featuring Troye Sivan!

Dutch DJ, Martin Garrix is a musician and (record) producer who has taken the music industry by storm! Garrix has helped produce many songs including the 2015 track “Don’t Look Down” featuring Usher, the 2016 track “In The Name Of Love” featuring Bebe Rexha and the 2017 track “Scared To Be Lonely” featuring Dua Lipa.

Troye Sivan is a musician from South Africa who was discovered off of Youtube. Sivan is known for his song “Wild” which is off of his album “Blue Neighborhood.” The song has also been remixed including singer, Alessia Cara.

Garrix and Sivan paired up together to come up with a killer track “There For You.”

The song starts ” I woke up pissed off today / And lately, everyone feels fake / Somewhere, I lost a piece of me / Smoking cigarettes on balconies.” Don’t let the start depress one too much. People may not be truthful but one has to see through it. Most people want to feel like they have someone to rely on. Troye’s breathy vocals sing “So when your tears roll down your pillow like a river / I’ll be there for you / I’ll be there for you.” You hear that? Troye is there for you.

The song further explains how the road of love works both ways. If one wants someone to be there for them, then one has to be there for someone else.

Enjoy!