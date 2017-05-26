Post Malone Finally Meets Allen Iverson

By Abby Hassler

Post Malone had the time of his life last night (May 25) when it finally got to meet former NBA star Allen Iverson, who inspired Malone’s breakout hit “White Iverson.”

In a video posted on social media, the two are partying and listening to the song. Iverson seems to perk with the line “f— practice.”

TMZ reports the rapper had been hoping to meet his idol for a while. In true Malone style, he posted a photo of the encounter, with the ridiculous caption, “FINALLYYYYYYYYYDMRNEJSOFBRVRI.”

It seems Iverson was impressed with Malone, as he posted a photo of the two afterward with the caption, “The culture has no boundaries!”

Check out the posts below.

FINALLYYYYYYYYYDMRNEJSOFBRVRI A post shared by Posty (@postmalone) on May 26, 2017 at 8:54am PDT

The culture has no boundaries! A post shared by Allen Iverson (@theofficialai3) on May 26, 2017 at 1:57am PDT