Chet’s Randoms for 5/30/17

May 30, 2017 10:02 AM By Chet Buchanan
Here are some random facts…

We call actors’ parts “roles” because in the 17th century in France, they’d get their scripts on rolls of paper.

The “dun dun” sound from “Law & Order” was a combination of a half a dozen different sound effects, including 500 Japanese men stomping their feet on a wood floor.

The three biggest employers in the United States are the Department of Defense with 3.2 million people . . . Walmart with 2.3 million . . . and McDonald’s with 1.9 million.

South Africa has ELEVEN official languages:? But somehow, the motto on their coat of arms isn’t in ANY of those . . . it’s in a language called Khoisan.

Aerosmith made more money in royalties off the video game “Guitar Hero:? Aerosmith” than they made from any of their actual albums.

