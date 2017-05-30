Kanye West’s ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’ was First Named ‘Donda’s Boy’

By Abby Hassler

Many Kanye West albums rank his 2010 My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy as his best. What man of these same adoring fans might not know, however, is it was originally titled Donda’s Boy, according to Rory Farrell.

On a recent A Waste of Time podcast, Farrell, who’s also the co-host of The Joe Budden Podcast, revealed the record was originally named after the rapper’s mother, Donda West, who passed away in 2007.

Related: Kim Kardashian Wishes Kanye West a Happy Anniversary

Farrell was interning at Def Jam records at the time of MBDTF, when he attended a label meeting for the release of West’s upcoming album. When Yeezus showed up for the meeting in a nice suit, the rapper made everyone else go home and change into something nicer.

“I went to H&M, I had no money. I looked a mess, a lot of execs I won’t name looked worse than me. He comes in, the child opens up his Louis Vuitton bag, throws a blanket over the conference table. Takes out two goblets—the medieval wine glasses. Pours him either white wine or water, it was in one of those unmarked bottles,” Farrell revealed. “And Kanye says, ‘I’m parched. We can begin now.’ He then takes out his laptop and starts playing My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. At this time, it was called Donda’s Boy, I don’t know if that ever went out but it was called Donda’s Boy and the idea was [that] he was going to do 10 tracks, and each track was going to be 10 minutes [long]. ‘Runaway’ was 20 minutes at the time, Pusha wasn’t on it.”