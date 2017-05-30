Noah Cyrus Drops NEW ‘I’m Stuck’ Music Video!

Noah Cyrus known as Singer, Miley Cyrus‘ little sister is making a name for herself in the music world! She has released her first track ‘Make Me (Cry)’ a little over six months ago with a whopping 76 million views and counting. This song took radio stations across the U.S. reeling in listeners craving more.

Cyrus dropped her second music video ‘Stay Together’ three weeks ago which has over 15 million views. But that’s not all…

This is the year of the Cyrus and they are coming for blood or views but we think blood!

Noah Cyrus releases her NEW music video ‘I’m Stuck.’ This song gives off a country-pop cross over which highlights Noah’s vocals very positively. The song starts out “I’ve been a wild dog in this here part of town / No gun-slinging, no fool can bring me down / Now I’ve finally met my match and he’s the baddest boy around / And I’ll say it loud and proud.”

Ohh, Cyrus has her eye on a boy. Watch out world. This song highlights on falling for someone who seems so differently but has you second guessing yourself. The person seems to do all the right things to keep you attracted but you know they got you whipped.

Enjoy…