Spence’s Challenge: Tuesday, May 30th

Spence easily won today adding another $25 to the Terribole Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot! Want to play Spence’s Challenge? It’s a five question pop-culture trivia game, tie Spence and win $1073 and we’ll throw in an extra $1000 if you can beat him!
Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!
- The Bogoslof Volcano Erupted Sunday. Where is it? A: ALASKA
- Jaden Smith went on an idiotic Twitter rant against which Toronto hotel? A: FOUR SEASONS
- Burger King has managed to anger the monarchy in which country? A: BELGIUM
- Alex Rodriguez has scored a new gig with what TV show? A: GOOD MORNING AMERICA
- For the first time since 1973, which university did not get a bid to the NCAA Baseball tournament after 44 consecutive appearances? A: THE UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI