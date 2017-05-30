Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Tuesday, May 30th

May 30, 2017 11:31 AM By Spence
Spence easily won today adding another $25 to the Terribole Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot! Want to play Spence’s Challenge? It’s a five question pop-culture trivia game, tie Spence and win $1073 and we’ll throw in an extra $1000 if you can beat him!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. The Bogoslof Volcano Erupted Sunday. Where is it?      A: ALASKA
  2. Jaden Smith went on an idiotic Twitter rant against which Toronto hotel?     A: FOUR SEASONS
  3. Burger King has managed to anger the monarchy in which country?     A: BELGIUM
  4. Alex Rodriguez has scored a new gig with what TV show?     A: GOOD MORNING AMERICA
  5. For the first time since 1973, which university did not get a bid to the NCAA Baseball tournament after 44 consecutive appearances?    A: THE UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI 
