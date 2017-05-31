Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Chet’s Randoms for 5/31/17

May 31, 2017 9:30 AM By Chet Buchanan
Filed Under: 98.5, 98.5 KLUC, Chet, Chet Buchanan and the Morning Zoo, Chet's Randoms, Random Facts

Here are some random facts…

The song “Killing Me Softly” was written about Don McLean.? The woman who wrote the song was named Lori Lieberman.? She heard McLean’s song “Empty Chairs” and she was so inspired by it she felt like McLean was killing her softly with it.

According to a study by MIT, the toughest tongue-twister is “Pad kid poured curd pulled cod.”

The guy who did the “You’ve got mail” recording for America Online is now working as an Uber driver.

Sharks can have up to 3,000 teeth . . . and when they lose one, it grows back.? That’s because their teeth aren’t like ours . . . their teeth are actually like scales on a fish, so they can regenerate.

There’s only one country in the world where McDonald’s serves the McRib all year long . . . GERMANY.

More from Chet Buchanan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
New Podcast

Listen Live