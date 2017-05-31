Chet’s Randoms for 5/31/17

Here are some random facts…

The song “Killing Me Softly” was written about Don McLean.? The woman who wrote the song was named Lori Lieberman.? She heard McLean’s song “Empty Chairs” and she was so inspired by it she felt like McLean was killing her softly with it.

According to a study by MIT, the toughest tongue-twister is “Pad kid poured curd pulled cod.”

The guy who did the “You’ve got mail” recording for America Online is now working as an Uber driver.

Sharks can have up to 3,000 teeth . . . and when they lose one, it grows back.? That’s because their teeth aren’t like ours . . . their teeth are actually like scales on a fish, so they can regenerate.

There’s only one country in the world where McDonald’s serves the McRib all year long . . . GERMANY.