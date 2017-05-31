Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

“Deadbeat Dad at My Sons Graduation?”

May 31, 2017 11:28 AM By Chet Buchanan
An anonymous P1 emailed the show yesterday, in hopes that Chet, Spence & Kayla could help resolve an issue she’s having…

In the email, she explains how her son is graduating college next week, and that there will also be a graduation-after-party with the family! So what’s the problem? Her son wants to invite his “deadbeat … baby-daddy” who left them years ago and hasn’t been in their lives at all… Should she take a stand? Or, let her son’s father come?

Listen to what Chet, Spence, and Kayla had to say! Below! 

