J-Lo and A-Rod Snuggle Up to Watch TV

By Hayden Wright

Jennifer Lopez and Alexander Rodriguez may be an A-list couple of sports, movies and music—but they kick back just like regular folks. When J-Lo’s new show World of Dance premiered on TV last night, she curled up with A-Rod and close friends Channing and Jenna Dewan-Tatum to screen the episode. On social media, Lopez gave fans an inside look at the viewing party which involved plush flower arrangements and a crowd of pals to cheer her on.

Jenna appears on the show with Jennifer and the pair showed off some moves in a more casual setting. It’s clear everyone was eager to celebrate Lopez’ passion project—a dance competition show with a grand prize of $1 million.

See footage from the evening here:

‪Worldwide trend what?! Waiting for #WorldofDance to start on the West Coast like...‬ A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on May 30, 2017 at 8:32pm PDT