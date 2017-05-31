Niall Horan: Ariana Grande Asked Me to Join Manchester Benefit Concert

By Tim Staskiewicz

Niall Horan got a text from Ariana Grande asking him to be a part of the One Love Manchester benefit concert and immediately agreed to join.

“It was a very sad thing to happen, but I think Ariana has been brilliant,” Niall said to Mix 104.1’s Gregg Daniels and Fast Freddy this afternoon (May 31).

Grande’s Manchester concert was rocked by a suicide bomber last week, leaving many injured and 22 dead. The pop star has announced she will return to the city on Sunday, June 4th for a benefit concert honoring victims and their families.

“She’s been texting everyone and calling everyone and seeing about getting involved,” Niall explained. “Straight away, she wanted to do something, and she’s dead right. She wants to give back and make sure we raise enough money for these poor people. It’s a terrible thing, but the least we can do is turn up.”

One Love Manchester takes place this coming weekend at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester. Coldplay, Katy Perry, Pharrell, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, and more are expected to take the stage. All proceeds from the show will go to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.