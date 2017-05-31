Spence’s Challenge: Wednesday, May 31st

Spence breezed to another victory today for his 39th win in a row! Will you step up to the challenge? Five questions, thirty seconds, if you can tie Spence you’ll win the $1098 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot! We’ll also throw in an extra $1000 if you can beat him!
- According to ESPN, who is the most famous athlete in the world? A: CHRISTIANO RONALDO
- Martha Stewart recently revealed a love for what food eaten late at night? A: HOT DOGS
- Who is Nas touring with this fall? A: LAURYN HILL
- Who is Desiree Reed-Francois? A: NEW UNLV ATHLETIC DIRECTOR
- Which state’s Governor got serious social media heat for his questionable Memorial Day Weekend grilling skills? A: WISCONSIN GOVERNOR SCOTT WALKER