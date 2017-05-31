Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Wednesday, May 31st

May 31, 2017 11:24 AM By Spence
Filed Under: Chet, Chet Buchanan, Chet Buchanan & the Morning Zoo, jackpot, Spence, Spences Challenge, terrible herbst, trivia, trivia game, win money

Spence breezed to another victory today for his 39th win in a row! Will you step up to the challenge? Five questions, thirty seconds, if you can tie Spence you’ll win the $1098 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot! We’ll also throw in an extra $1000 if you can beat him!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. According to ESPN, who is the most famous athlete in the world?      A: CHRISTIANO RONALDO
  2. Martha Stewart recently revealed a love for what food eaten late at night?      A: HOT DOGS
  3. Who is Nas touring with this fall?      A: LAURYN HILL
  4. Who is Desiree Reed-Francois?      A: NEW UNLV ATHLETIC DIRECTOR 
  5. Which state’s Governor got serious social media heat for his questionable Memorial Day Weekend grilling skills?      A: WISCONSIN GOVERNOR SCOTT WALKER 
More from Spence
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
New Podcast

Listen Live