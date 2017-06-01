Chet’s Randoms for 6/1/17

Here are some random facts…

The song “Margaritaville” was originally written for Elvis Presley, but he was nearing the end, so Jimmy Buffett recorded the song.

The North and South Poles don’t officially have time zones.? In the North Pole, each research station uses the time from its home country.? And in the South, since people mostly fly there from New Zealand, that’s the time they use.

A female chauffeur is called a chauffeuse.

The eight pawns on a chessboard all used to have their own names based on non-royalty jobs:? Gambler, policeman, innkeeper, merchant, doctor, weaker, blacksmith, and farmer.

James Madison is the only president who had two vice presidents DIE in office.? His first VP was George Clinton . . . not the one from P-Funk . . . and he died in 1812.? His second was Elbridge Gerry, who died in 1814.