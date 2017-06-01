Lorde Releases New Single ‘Perfect Places’

By Abby Hassler

Lorde has released another single from her upcoming second studio album Melodrama, which will arrive June 16. The singer created “Perfect Places” with Bleachers’ Jack Antonoff and it serves as the final track on the record.

Related: Lorde Invites New York Smoothie Seller to Governors Ball

“Every night, I live and die,” Lorde sings. “Feel the party to my bones, watch the wasters blow the speakers, spill my guts beneath the outdoor light, it’s just another graceless night.”

The song follows her previously released songs “Liability” and “Green Light.” She also recently debuted “Homemade Dynamite” and “Sober” during her Coachella appearance.

Listen to “Perfect Places” below.