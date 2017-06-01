Spence’s Challenge: Thursday, June 1st

$1123.00 is now in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot! You can have all of that money if you just tie Spence in Spence’s Challenge… That’s a five question, thirty second, pop-culture trivia game! We’ll also throw in an extra thousand dollars if you can beat him! Practice, Play, Win!
Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!
- A guy named Anthony Mason made headlines as he was announced as the new host of a TV show on which network? A: CBS-THE CBS EVENING NEWS
- Stratolaunch is the world’s largest what? A: AIRPLANE
- NFL insider John Clayton is the latest big name to be let go by ESPN. What’s his nickname? A: THE PROFESSOR
- Who accidently publicly confirmed the gender of Serena Williams’ baby? A: VENUS WILLIAMS
- Which airline is working on a plan to essentially have selfies replace boarding passes? A: JET BLUE