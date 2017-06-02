Brandy Recovering at Home after Hospital Visit

Brandy is at home and resting after an incident where she passed out on a plane at LAX.

A statement from the singer’s team reads as follows:

Brandy has been released from the hospital and is now at home resting. She has been traveling extensively as part of the an on ongoing tour and several personal appearances. In recent days she has taken more than 10 long haul flights including international. She was in the studio all night last night until it was time for her to leave the airport to catch a 5:45am flight. The stress of all the traveling and working so incessantly has exhausted her. She will be relaxing for the next few days.