Chet’s Randoms for 6/2/17

June 2, 2017 9:30 AM By Chet Buchanan
Here are some random facts for you…

After college, Ed O’Neill was signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers . . . but he was cut during training camp.? So he went back to school to get a theater degree.

Honey Nut Cheerios don’t contain any nuts.?? They replaced ground almonds with, quote, “natural almond flavor” that comes from ground up peach and apricot pits in 2006.

There are 22 stars around the mountain in Paramount Pictures’ logo.? They represent the 22 movie stars the studio originally signed in 1916.

If you had $1 billion and spent $1,000 a day, it would take you about 2,740 years to run out of money.

A politician named Daniel Webster turned down the offer to be vice president twice in the 1800s, because he only wanted to be president.? The offers came from William Henry Harrison and Zachary Taylor . . . who both died in office.

