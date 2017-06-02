Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Friday, June 2nd

June 2, 2017 12:07 PM By Spence
Five questions, thirty seconds, $1148.00 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot… You can win all of that money if you tie Spence, and well throw in an extra $1,000 if you can beat him! Practice, Play, Win!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. Who unintentionally slighted Hoda Kotb during their Today show debut?      A: MEGYN KELLY
  2. The anthem singer for last nights’s Game One of the NBA Finals is the lead singer of which band?    A: TRAIN
  3. Which one of the Spice girls just apologized for leaving the group 19 years ago?     A: GERI HALLIWELL/GINGER SPICE
  4. Country Icon Vince Grill is joining which possibly even more iconic band?      A: THE EAGLES
  5. The National Spelling Bee was worn by a sixth grader from what state?       A: CALIFORNIA 
