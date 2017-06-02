Spence’s Challenge: Friday, June 2nd

Five questions, thirty seconds, $1148.00 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot… You can win all of that money if you tie Spence, and well throw in an extra $1,000 if you can beat him! Practice, Play, Win!
Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!
- Who unintentionally slighted Hoda Kotb during their Today show debut? A: MEGYN KELLY
- The anthem singer for last nights’s Game One of the NBA Finals is the lead singer of which band? A: TRAIN
- Which one of the Spice girls just apologized for leaving the group 19 years ago? A: GERI HALLIWELL/GINGER SPICE
- Country Icon Vince Grill is joining which possibly even more iconic band? A: THE EAGLES
- The National Spelling Bee was worn by a sixth grader from what state? A: CALIFORNIA