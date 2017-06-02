Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 6/2/17

June 2, 2017 12:13 PM By Chet Buchanan
Filed Under: 98.5, 98.5 KLUC, Chet, Chet Buchanan and the Morning Zoo, Chet's Good Feeling Story of the Day, Feel Good, Good Feeling, The Good Feeling Story of the Day

In wake of the terrible tragedy that struck Portland, Oregon a few weeks ago (where scumbag “Jeremy Christian” murdered two bystanders on a commuter train leaving only one survivor) local communities and people around the world have all been contributing to help the families affected… It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day”

Hear Chet’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day” weekdays at 7:20am

To help donate, Click Here!

To help donate to “Muslims United For Portland Oregon, CLICK HERE!

To help donate to another GoFundMe in support of the victims, CLICK HERE!

More from Chet Buchanan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
New Podcast

Listen Live