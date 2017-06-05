Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Artists Send Messages of Support for Ariana Grande’s Manchester Benefit Concert

John Legend, Sheryl Crow, Sam Smith and others weighed in on the tribute. June 5, 2017 5:30 AM
By Hayden Wright

Ariana Grande’s benefit for survivors of the Manchester terror attack drew some of pop’s biggest names to perform onstage: Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry and many more. Stars who couldn’t be there in person shared messages of support on Twitter, applauding Grande’s resilience and sending love to the people of Manchester.

Musicians from Shawn Mendes to Peter Frampton commended Ariana, event organizers and the performers who assembled the massive, heartfelt tribute.

Here’s what some of the musicians tweeted as they watched from a distance:

