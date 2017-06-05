Chet’s Randoms for 6/5/17

The town of Ixonia in southeast Wisconsin got its name when the people there couldn’t agree on a name so they picked a bunch of letters randomly.

Glenn Frey from The Eagles got the idea for the song “Life in the Fast Lane” when his drug dealer used that phrase as they were driving.

Isaac Newton was the first person to recognize that the rainbow was divided into seven distinct colors.

When you BREAK WIND, it travels out at about 10 feet per second . . . that’s about seven miles-an-hour.

Lobster wasn’t always considered a delicacy . . . before the late 1800s, lobsters were called the “cockroaches of the sea” and fed to prisoners to save money.