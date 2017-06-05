Lil Yachty Pens Open Letter to Fans, Claims Reviewers ‘Don’t Understand’ His Music

By Abby Hassler

Lil Yachty wrote a lengthy open letter to his fans on social media today (June 5).

The rapper seemed to be unhappy with the way his new record Teenage Emotions was performing, despite ranking in at number 5 on the Billboard album charts this week. He wrote that he didn’t make his project for “the old reviews and bloggers” but for “real Lil Yachty fans who have been dying for new music.”

“That’s why I put so many songs,” he continued. “That’s why it’s mostly just me. Because it’s from me to you. I understand first week numbers didn’t do what most people expected but that’s only because they don’t understand me. They don’t understand us. I don’t expect anybody to. I make it for those who listen.”

The rapper promised he would be releasing videos soon and that he wants to meet and greet his fans on his upcoming tour.

Check out the full post here.