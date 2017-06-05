Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Mougmating Saga Recap

June 5, 2017 9:40 AM By Spence
In 2017, you are not technically a couple until it becomes “Facebook Official.” As of Sunday, June 5th, afternoon superstar John Moug and P1 Stacy are just that.

Here is a rundown of every step in the Mougmating saga.
 
Mougmating Milestone #1
 


 
A week later and they’re dating.
 

 
Moug and #P1 Stacy go on their first date
 

 
Moug and #P1 Stacy meet for the first time AND make beautiful music together.
 

 
We meet #P1 Stacy.
 

 
Moug is informed that he has a secret, fellow band geek, admirer.
 

 
The Moug-Showkiller tuba/violin jam session that inspired Stacy to call in
 

 

