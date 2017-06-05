Mougmating Saga Recap

In 2017, you are not technically a couple until it becomes “Facebook Official.” As of Sunday, June 5th, afternoon superstar John Moug and P1 Stacy are just that.
Here is a rundown of every step in the Mougmating saga.
Mougmating Milestone #1
A week later and they’re dating.
Moug and #P1 Stacy go on their first date
Moug and #P1 Stacy meet for the first time AND make beautiful music together.
We meet #P1 Stacy.
Moug is informed that he has a secret, fellow band geek, admirer.
The Moug-Showkiller tuba/violin jam session that inspired Stacy to call in