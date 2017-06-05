Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Monday, June 5th

June 5, 2017 10:12 AM By Davey The ShowKiller
Filed Under: Chet, Chet Buchanan, Chet Buchanan & the Morning Zoo, jackpot, Spence, Spences Challenge, terrible herbst, trivia, trivia game, win money

Five questions, thirty seconds, $1173.00 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot… You can win all of that money if you tie Spence, and well throw in an extra $1,000 if you can beat him! Practice, Play, Win!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1.  On Saturday, Alex Hommold became the first person ever to free-solo climb (without ropes or safety equipment) the 3100 foot granite wall in Yosemite known as what?  A: EL CAPITAN
  2. Dan Aykroyd ripped the director of what movie he Executive Produced, saying, “He won’t be back on the Sony lot anytime soon?”  A: GHOSTBUSTER
  3. Many around the world are applauding a man who was pictured walking away from the attacks in London Saturday while carrying what?  A: A NEARLY FULL BEER
  4. The Golden State Warriors head coach returned to the bench for last night’s Game 2 of the NBA Finals. Remember his name?  A: STEVE KERR
  5. Speaking of the NBA Finals…what NFL star put down 200k at Planet Hollywood for the Warriors to win the series?  A: LESEAN “SHADY” MCCOY      
More from Davey The ShowKiller
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
New Podcast

Listen Live