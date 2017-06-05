Spence’s Challenge: Monday, June 5th

Five questions, thirty seconds, $1173.00 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot… You can win all of that money if you tie Spence, and well throw in an extra $1,000 if you can beat him! Practice, Play, Win!
Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!
- On Saturday, Alex Hommold became the first person ever to free-solo climb (without ropes or safety equipment) the 3100 foot granite wall in Yosemite known as what? A: EL CAPITAN
- Dan Aykroyd ripped the director of what movie he Executive Produced, saying, “He won’t be back on the Sony lot anytime soon?” A: GHOSTBUSTER
- Many around the world are applauding a man who was pictured walking away from the attacks in London Saturday while carrying what? A: A NEARLY FULL BEER
- The Golden State Warriors head coach returned to the bench for last night’s Game 2 of the NBA Finals. Remember his name? A: STEVE KERR
- Speaking of the NBA Finals…what NFL star put down 200k at Planet Hollywood for the Warriors to win the series? A: LESEAN “SHADY” MCCOY