The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 6/5/17

As his daughter prepared to graduate from a Texas high school, Jason Gayler was rummaging through a stack of old photographs when one caught his eye. He saw a photo of Jason walking his 5-year-old daughter, Brittany, to school on her first day of kindergarten. Brittany is now 18, and Jason had an idea…he decided he would walk to school on May 25, her last day as a senior at her high school. Brittany tweeted the photo alongside the original shot…It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day”

