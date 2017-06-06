Chet’s Randoms for 6/6/17

CNN has a video clip ready to air if the world is about to end. It’s a band playing the song “Nearer My God to Thee”.

There have been almost 19,000 Major League Baseball players in history . . . and not a single one had a last name that started with the letter X. There are 49 whose last name started with Q, and 90 with Z.

MySpace was in talks to acquire Facebook in 2004 but passed . . . because Mark Zuckerberg wanted $75 million and they felt that was too much. Facebook’s current market cap is $445 billion . . . MySpace sold in 2011 for $35 million.

There are 12 U.S. states that only have one area code: Alaska, Delaware, Hawaii, Idaho, Maine, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, and Wyoming.

The “C.S.” in C.S. Lewis stands for “Clive Staples.”