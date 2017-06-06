Spence’s Challenge: Tuesday, June 6th

Five questions, thirty seconds, $1198 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot… You can win all of that money if you tie Spence, and well throw in an extra $1,000 if you can beat him! Practice, Play, Win!
- Sporting News ranked the top NFL Quarterbacks in the game. Tom Brady is duh…number one. Who is number two? AARON RODGERS
- Who’s going to be on the cover of the FIFA 18 video game? CRISTIANO RONALDO
- A new museum opened Saturday in Springfield, Mass honoring which beloved children’s author? DR SEUSS
- In an upcoming movie about disgraced former Penn State Football Assistant Coach Jerry Sandusky…who is slated to play Joe Paterno? AL PACINO
- Which prestigious university rescinded offers of admission to at least 10 incoming freshmen after discovering them in a Facebook group that shared obscene memes? HARVARD
