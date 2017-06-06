Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Tuesday, June 6th

June 6, 2017 9:11 AM By Davey The ShowKiller
Five questions, thirty seconds, $1198 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot… You can win all of that money if you tie Spence, and well throw in an extra $1,000 if you can beat him! Practice, Play, Win!

  1. Sporting News ranked the top NFL Quarterbacks in the game. Tom Brady is duh…number one. Who is number two?          AARON RODGERS
  2. Who’s going to be on the cover of the FIFA 18 video game?         CRISTIANO RONALDO
  3. A new museum opened Saturday in Springfield, Mass honoring which beloved children’s author?            DR SEUSS
  4. In an upcoming movie about disgraced former Penn State Football Assistant Coach Jerry Sandusky…who is slated to play Joe Paterno?          AL PACINO
  5. Which prestigious university rescinded offers of admission to at least 10 incoming freshmen after discovering them in a Facebook group that shared obscene memes?          HARVARD

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

