The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 6/6/17

June 6, 2017 9:35 AM By Davey The ShowKiller
Today could be an even more special story than yesterday…sometimes there’s a greater reward to peeling an orange than simply getting to savor the first juicy bite.

An 18-year-old student got that lighthearted lesson from her dear dad, who’s been packing her lunches and peeling her oranges since she was a little girl. On Meg Sullivan’s last day of high school on Wednesday, her dad sent two unpeeled oranges and directions…It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day”

Hear Chet’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day” weekdays at 7:20am

