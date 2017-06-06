TLC Drop ‘Way Back’ Video Featuring Snoop Dogg

By Abby Hassler

TLC have released a music video for their latest single “Way Back” today (June 6), featuring a collaboration and appearance from Snoop Dogg. Watch the ladies get their groove on as they make their own house party.

Related: TLC’s Rozonda ‘Chilli’ Thomas Says ‘All Lives Matter’

This single is the first track off the group’s self-titled new album, which is set to arrive June 30. The record will be TLC’s first new material in 15 years, making the “Way Back” title appropriate for the girl duo’s new release.

Watch “Way Back” below.