Chet’s Randoms for 6/7/17

The “E” in Chuck E. Cheese stands for “Entertainment. So his full name is Charles Entertainment Cheese.

Marilyn Manson and Macy Gray went to high school together in Canton, Ohio, but they didn’t know each other.

There are six states where you can sue someone if they have an affair with your spouse that leads to a divorce: Hawaii . . . North Carolina . . . Mississippi . . . New Mexico . . . South Dakota . . . and Utah.

Cher has the record for the longest amount of time between her first and last number one hits. “I Got You Babe” was number one in August of 1965 . . . “Believe” was number one 33-and-a-half years later, in April of 1999.

Bluetooth is named after a 10th century Scandinavian king, Harald Bluetooth. He united Danish tribes into one kingdom. When Bluetooth technology was invented, they picked the name because it unified the way machines communicated.