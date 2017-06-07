Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Donald Glover Explains Why He’s Retiring Childish Gambino

Glover feels his musical alter-ego is no longer "punk." June 7, 2017 11:26 AM
Filed Under: Childish Gambino, Donald Glover

By Abby Hassler

Donald Glover announced at the Governor’s Ball Music Festival Saturday (June 3) that his next album will be his last. The multi-talented artist will be retiring his musical alter-ego, Childish Gambino, because he doesn’t think it’s “necessary” anymore, according to The Huffington Post.

Comparing his continued musical career to that of a third movie sequel, the Atlanta creator said, “You know, I like it when something’s good and when it comes back there’s a reason to come back, there’s a reason to do that.”
Glover’s 2016 Awaken, My Love! record debuted at number 1 on Billboard‘s R&B charts, with his “Redbone” single peaking at number 17 this past week. Despite his success, he doesn’t want his music to compromise his “punk-ness.”
“Like I feel like there’s gotta be a reason to do things and I always had a reason to be punk,” he explained. “Being punk just always felt really good to me and we always looked at Atlanta as a punk show and I feel like the direction I would go with Childish Gambino wouldn’t be punk anymore. As much as ‘Redbone’ is a punk song because it’s a gospel song that’s on the radio, I’m like there’s only so far you can go before you just are the radio.”
