Jerry Seinfield is clearly not a huger and pop-singer Kesha, learned that the hard way…

The internet exploded yesterday over a video showing Kesha interrupting an interview between Jerry Seinfeld and radio personality Tommy McFLY to get a hug… So what’s the big deal? Kesha got Rejected! Not once, not twice, but three times!

It also just so happens that Tommy McFLY is a close friend to the show, and he called in today for an Exclusive Interview! Listen, Below!