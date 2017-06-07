Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Wednesday, June 7th

June 7, 2017 9:09 AM By Spence
Spence, Spences Challenge, terrible herbst, trivia

Spence won his 45th game in a row! Adding another $25 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot for a new grand total of $1223.00! You can win all of that money if you tie Spence in Spence’s Challenge AND we’ll throw in an extra $1,000 if you can beat him!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. Which pop singer wanted to give Jerry Seinfeld a hug, but got refused not once, not twice, but three times?     A: KESHA
  2. South Korea just had their biggest opening for a movie ever… what movie?    A: THE MUMMY 
  3. After giving birth in January, what 51 year old pop icon is said to have lost 50 pounds in preparation for her upcoming tour?      A: JANET JACKSON
  4. As of 2013, the US didn’t have a tax on it anywhere… now over 9 million people live with a tax on what?      A: SODA
  5. M&M’s is launching a new flavor to join Milk Chocolate, Peanut, and Peanut Butter. What is it?       A: WHITE CHOCOLATE
