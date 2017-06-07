Spence’s Challenge: Wednesday, June 7th

Spence won his 45th game in a row! Adding another $25 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot for a new grand total of $1223.00! You can win all of that money if you tie Spence in Spence’s Challenge AND we’ll throw in an extra $1,000 if you can beat him!
- Which pop singer wanted to give Jerry Seinfeld a hug, but got refused not once, not twice, but three times? A: KESHA
- South Korea just had their biggest opening for a movie ever… what movie? A: THE MUMMY
- After giving birth in January, what 51 year old pop icon is said to have lost 50 pounds in preparation for her upcoming tour? A: JANET JACKSON
- As of 2013, the US didn’t have a tax on it anywhere… now over 9 million people live with a tax on what? A: SODA
- M&M’s is launching a new flavor to join Milk Chocolate, Peanut, and Peanut Butter. What is it? A: WHITE CHOCOLATE