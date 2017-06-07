Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 6/7/17

June 7, 2017 9:08 AM By Chet Buchanan
Ian Toothhill is a Ian is 47 year old London resident who was diagnose with bowel cancer back in June of 2015… Doctors told him earlier this year that he may only have a few months to live. So what did Ian do? He did something he’s always dreamed of, Climbing Mount Everest! “For those who suffer daily because of cancer, I climb for you,” Toothill told his Facebook followers! It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day”

If you would like to donate to Ian Toothhills GoFundMe “Climbing Mount Everest for Cancer,” than CLICK HERE!

