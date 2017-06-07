The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 6/7/17

Ian Toothhill is a Ian is 47 year old London resident who was diagnose with bowel cancer back in June of 2015… Doctors told him earlier this year that he may only have a few months to live. So what did Ian do? He did something he’s always dreamed of, Climbing Mount Everest! “For those who suffer daily because of cancer, I climb for you,” Toothill told his Facebook followers! It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day”

Hear Chet’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day” weekdays at 7:20am

If you would like to donate to Ian Toothhills GoFundMe “Climbing Mount Everest for Cancer,” than CLICK HERE!