A robbery at the Teriyaki Madness on North Decatur and the 215 has gone viral! Now with over one million views and counting, a video captured the moment when a women stole the Teriyaki Madness tip jar while the cashier wasn’t looking! The thief got away with a grand total of $8.00 and she’s still on the run!

Dean Clarino is the owner of that Teriyaki Madness and he called the show today to give us some inside details, Listen Below!

Click Play Below to see the full video!