Ariana Grande Thanks Fans for Support in Heartfelt Message

"I love you from the bottom of my heart to the farthest galaxy and back." June 8, 2017 11:37 AM
By Abby Hassler

Ariana Grande fans aren’t letting last month’s terrorist attack keep them from loving her music or living their lives.

The singer shared an image of a group of her fans today (June 8) who were holding up signs that read, “We are a family forever nobody can break our bond.”

As a caption for the photo, she revealed how deeply she cares about their support, writing, “♡ I love you from the bottom of my heart to the farthest galaxy and back 🌌 Your courage, strength, compassion and Light is the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen 💡Thank you for sharing it with me.”

