Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Chet’s Randoms for 6/8/17

June 8, 2017 9:30 AM By Chet Buchanan
Filed Under: 98.5, 98.5 KLUC, Chet, Chet Buchanan and the Morning Zoo, Chet's Randoms, Random Facts

There have been proposals made to the Las Vegas City Council for casinos with themes including the Titanic, the moon, the WWE, Playboy, London, San Francisco, and the Caribbean. For various reasons, none of them ever happened.

Most of the static you hear on a radio is caused by the radiation field around Jupiter. So don’t touch that dial, because we’re intergalactic, baby.

3. Pogs got their name from a Hawaiian brand of juice called POG Juice . . . where “POG” stood for pineapple-orange-guava.

4. When Oprah gave everyone in her audience a car back in 2004, it turned out everyone there ended up owing the IRS about $6,000 in taxes.

5. “Weird” Al Yankovic started the Volcano Worshippers club at his high school in California. He says they didn’t actually worship volcanoes, they just wanted to get another photo of themselves in the yearbook.

More from Chet Buchanan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
New Podcast

Listen Live