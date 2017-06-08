Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Dad Teaches Son a Lesson by Doing Heroin!

June 8, 2017 9:33 AM By Chet Buchanan
Filed Under: 98.5 KLUC, Chet, Chet Buchanan, Chet Buchanan and the Morning Zoo, Dad Teaches Son a Lesson by Doing Heroin!, Sergey Gnatovskiy

Sergey Gnatovskiy is a 45 year old father who learned her son was a heroin addict… Sergey was so furious, he told his son “I told him if you’re not going to stop, I will do the same as you do,” and then he overdosed on his sons heroin! Later, the son found his dad unconscious at home and was so “scared straight” that he will never do heroine again… How do you feel about this?

Chet was on the Dad’s side, but Kayla was furious! P1 Esha, who’s a former addict, called to give her take on it… and you need to hear what she thinks! Listen Below! 

