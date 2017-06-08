Watch Justin Bieber & David Guetta’s ‘2U’ Featuring Victoria’s Secret Models

David Guetta has dropped a new track ‘2U’ which features Justin Bieber on vocals.

The pair had teased the new collaborative track by having Victoria’s Secret models lip sync the track, and some lucky fans even got mailed hand written lyrics from Bieber himself. Appropriately the new song arrives via a Jerome Duran directed music video starring several VS Angels.

“It’s just a very romantic love song, Guetta told MTV. “What I’m trying to do here is a combination of emotional parts and the energy of crazy electronic dance beats. That’s what I do, and that’s what I like. I like making the people dance, but with a tear in their eyes.”

“When it comes to you, there’s no crime, let’s take both of our souls and intertwine,” Bieber sings on the hook. “When it comes to you, don’t be blind, watch me speak from my heart when it comes to you.”

Check out the new track below.