Spence’s Challenge: Thursday, June 8th

Spence received a perfect FIVE for FIVE score on Spence’s Challenge today! Making a new grand total of $1248.00 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot that you can win if you tie Spence & there’s a $1,000 bonus if you can beat him! Practice, Play, Win!
Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!
- Which NASCAR driver’s crew just got hit with multiple suspensions? A: KYLE BUSCH
- What former NFL quarterback played golf with the President last weekend? A: PEYTON MANNING
- There’s a secret do-it-yourself dessert at McDonald’s that’s going viral. The McFlurry what? A: SANDWHICH
- Famous college football coach Bob Stoops retired yesterday from what school? A: OKLAHOMA
- A candidate for Las Vegas Municipal Judge posted a fake picture on FaceBook of them and which actor? A: DWAYNE “THE ROCK” JOHNSON