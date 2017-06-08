Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Thursday, June 8th

June 8, 2017 8:38 AM By Spence
Spence received a perfect FIVE for FIVE  score on Spence’s Challenge today! Making a new grand total of $1248.00 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot that you can win if you tie Spence & there’s a $1,000 bonus if you can beat him! Practice, Play, Win!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. Which NASCAR driver’s crew just got hit with multiple suspensions?        A: KYLE BUSCH
  2. What former NFL quarterback played golf with the President last weekend?        A: PEYTON MANNING
  3. There’s a secret do-it-yourself dessert at McDonald’s that’s going viral. The McFlurry what?      A: SANDWHICH
  4. Famous college football coach Bob Stoops retired yesterday from what school?      A: OKLAHOMA
  5. A candidate for Las Vegas  Municipal Judge posted a fake picture on FaceBook of them and which actor?     A: DWAYNE “THE ROCK” JOHNSON
