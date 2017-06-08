Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spivey Podcast For Thursday, June 8th, 2017

June 8, 2017 9:16 AM By Chet Buchanan
Filed Under: 98.5, 98.5 KLUC, Chet, Chet Buchanan and the Morning Zoo, Gary, Gary Spivey, Spivey Podcast, World’s Greatest Physic, World’s Greatest Physic Gary Spivey

Every Thursday The World’s Greatest Psychic Gary Spivey helps Vegas with its spiritual and supernatural questions and issues. In today’s edition: Maria has been dating her boyfriend for 3 months and all of a sudden he’s vanished, where is he? Nisa has been single since 2009 and she’s had really bad dating luck since, will she find a boyfriend soon? Claudia lost her brother and father last year and wants to make sure they’re okay…

Gary is on the show every Thursday right around 8:20a.   Hear these calls and more on the Spivey Podcast.

For private readings call 1-800-827-GARY or go online to Gary’s

More from Chet Buchanan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
New Podcast

Listen Live