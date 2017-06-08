Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 6/8/17

June 8, 2017 9:18 AM By Chet Buchanan
Guadalupe Gomez is a 45 year old housekeeper in Colorado who is working two jobs to save up to apply for American citizenship. One day on the job, she heard splashing in the hotel swimming pool and found it unusual because it was at 5:30 in the morning. She quickly learned that there was a three year old drowning in the pool! As fast as she could, Guadalupe climbed the wall and saved her life… It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day”

Hear Chet’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day” weekdays at 7:20am

