Some called it Washington D.C.’s Super Bowl; the Senate Intelligence Committee Hearing with former FBI Director, James Comey.

Following the grilling on the Hill, who sat down and interviewed Comey? Was it Lester Holt, Megyn Kelly, Sean Hannity or Anderson Cooper? Nope. It was Spence.

Here is the latest edition of 60 Seconds with Spence.





