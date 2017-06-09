Chet’s Randoms for 6/9/17

John Wilkes Booth planned on assassinating both Lincoln and Ulysses S. Grant, but Grant decided not to go to the theater that night because his wife didn’t like Mary Todd Lincoln.

Jupiter’s gravity field is so huge that it basically acts like a vacuum cleaner and sucks away things like comets, asteroid, and debris that would otherwise hit and possibly destroy the Earth.

The first book that included photographs was published in 1843 and it was about algae.

Penguins have knees. Their legs just look super short because most of their leg bones are covered in feathers.

Every ounce of ice water you drink burns one calorie.