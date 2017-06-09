Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Chet’s Randoms for 6/9/17

June 9, 2017 9:30 AM By Chet Buchanan
Filed Under: 98.5, 98.5 KLUC, Chet, Chet Buchanan and the Morning Zoo, Chet's Randoms, Random Facts

John Wilkes Booth planned on assassinating both Lincoln and Ulysses S. Grant, but Grant decided not to go to the theater that night because his wife didn’t like Mary Todd Lincoln.

Jupiter’s gravity field is so huge that it basically acts like a vacuum cleaner and sucks away things like comets, asteroid, and debris that would otherwise hit and possibly destroy the Earth.

The first book that included photographs was published in 1843 and it was about algae.

Penguins have knees. Their legs just look super short because most of their leg bones are covered in feathers.

Every ounce of ice water you drink burns one calorie.

More from Chet Buchanan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
New Podcast

Listen Live