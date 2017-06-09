DJ Khaled Releases ‘Grateful’ Collab-Heavy Tracklist

By Abby Hassler

DJ Khaled just took to social media to reveal his 23-song tracklisting for his highly anticipated 10th studio album, Grateful.

The tracklist includes previously released singles “Shining” with Jay Z and Beyonce, and the star-studded hit “I’m the One.”

The stacked new record features collaborations with big-name artists, such as Chance the Rapper, Nas, Pusha T, Migos, Drake, Travis Scott, Future, Rihanna, Bryson Tiller, Big Sean, Alicia Keys, Nicki Minaj, Jeremih, PARTYNEXTDOOR, 2 Chainz, Rick Ross and more.

The record arrives June 23 and is available for pre-order now.

Check out Khaled’s complete tracklisting below.