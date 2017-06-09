Exclusive Interview with Ice Cube!

NWA member, actor, and rap legend “Ice Cube” has been cycling around the media A LOT lately with the 25th Anniversary Edition of his album “Death Certificate,” along with his new 3v3 professional basketball league “Big3 Basketball,” and his recently controversy surrounding HBO Show Host Bill Maher. Maher used the “N” word on his show a few weeks ago and Ice Cube has been very vocal about his word usage since. Ice Cube is scheduled to appear on Bills Maher’s show “Real Time” tonight to address the controversy.

Ice Cube gave Chet, Spence & Kayla some exclusive details ahead of his show appearance, Listen, Below!

Don’t forget to get your copy of The 25th Anniversary Edition of Ice Cube’s highly controversial album, “Death Certificate,” releasing on June 9th! The re-release will feature new songs like “Only One Me,” “Dominate The Week,” and lead single “Good Cop, Bad Cop.”