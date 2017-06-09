Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Four Things You Should Stop Doing on Tinder

June 9, 2017 5:38 AM By Spence
Filed Under: applications, Dating apps, tinder

It’s Friday and if your plan for the weekend is to get on Tinder and swipe up a storm, here are four suggestions that should get you better matches.

1. Don’t make your profile about what you want. Your profile should be about YOU not necessarily what you’re looking for. If you just list off qualities your ideal match needs to have, you’re seriously limiting who’s going to contact you.

2. Avoid negativity. Focus on things you like instead of what you dislike. It’s a downer to come across a profile that just lists off a bunch of pet peeves.

3. Don’t jump into the heavy stuff until you’ve actually met. It should be obvious, but there’s just no reason to discuss your ex or your family drama until you’ve actually gone out a few times together.

4. Don’t be embarrassed to ask for your friends’ advice. Especially when it comes to selecting your profile pictures. A recent study found that other people are WAY better at picking photos of us that appeal to others than we are.

See Glamour magazine’s full article with three more things to stop doing on Tinder.

