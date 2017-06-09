Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Friday, June 9th

June 9, 2017 8:06 AM By Chet Buchanan
Spence’s Challenge is a five question, thirty second, pop culture trivia game, where you can win the $1,273.00 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot if just Tie Spence! Oh, and there’s a $1,000 bonus if you can Beat him! Practice, Play, Win!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. Katy Perry said someone is trying to, “assassinate her character.” Who?       A: TAYLOR SWIFT
  2. Which NBA stars mother reportedly got in an altercation with A FAN OF THE OPPOSING TEAM?     A: DRAYMOND GREEN
  3. Kesha’s not the only one Jerry Seinfeld doesn’t have any time for. What TV show does he hate?    A: THE KARDASHIANS
  4. Which airliner had one of their planes make an emergency landing in Seattle Thursday?          A: AIR CANADA
  5. Ace picture Dallas Keuchel was placed on the 10 day disabled list Thursday. Which does he play for?          A: HOUSTON ASTROS 
