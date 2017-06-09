Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 6/9/17

June 9, 2017 8:09 AM By Chet Buchanan
Filed Under: 98.5 KLUC, 98.5, Chet Buchanan and the Morning Zoo, Chet, Good Feeling, Chet's Good Feeling Story of the Day, The Good Feeling Story of the Day, Feel Good

Shelter House Thunder Bay is a homeless shelter in Northern Ontario, Canada. The homeless shelter was founded with the goal of helping homeless men and women survive the deathly winters. Last weekend, the shelter received a huge donation of $10,000 from a man who wish’s to remain anonymous… The Shelter commented on the donation, noting that the money was donated by a homeless man that often uses the shelter himself!  It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day”

Hear Chet’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day” weekdays at 7:20am

More from Chet Buchanan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
New Podcast

Listen Live