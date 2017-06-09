The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 6/9/17

Shelter House Thunder Bay is a homeless shelter in Northern Ontario, Canada. The homeless shelter was founded with the goal of helping homeless men and women survive the deathly winters. Last weekend, the shelter received a huge donation of $10,000 from a man who wish’s to remain anonymous… The Shelter commented on the donation, noting that the money was donated by a homeless man that often uses the shelter himself! It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day”

