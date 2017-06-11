Spence’s Song of the Week

Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

June 11, 2017 11:18 AM By Spence
Filed Under: Las Vegas, parody, parodies, Song of the Week

Sometimes ya got it. Sometimes ya don’t. Most times Spence don’t got it as exhibited by this week’s “Song of the Week.”

Spence had a song idea that went nowhere so he was forced to make something up. Here is “I Got Nothin’.”
 


 
Hear a new Song of the Week every Friday at 8:05
 
Intern Sammich is a twin. His sister, Michelle, is a Rebel Girl. Spence takes great pleasure in taunting Sammich about his twin sister and thus, “Sammich’s Twin Sister.”
 

 
You will never listen to the Justin Bieber, Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee collabo of “Despacito” the same way again. It’s “Dos Burritos.”
 

 
Spence went out of his way to create a Mother’s Day masterpiece. With the utmost confidence and humility, we think he may have done it. A special dedication to YOUR mother, see the video for “Say Hi To Your Mom for Me.”
 

 
Everything is “Unhealthy,” including this parody of Linkin Park’s “Heavy.”
 

 
It was our first 4/20 in Las Vegas where weed was legal. Spence felt it necessary to honor this special day in history with song. Enjoy, “The Weed National Anthem.”
 

